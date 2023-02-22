Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-19; UNC-Asheville 22-7
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 3-14 against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Buccaneers and UNC-Asheville will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville will be strutting in after a victory while Charleston Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.
Charleston Southern came up short against the Winthrop Eagles this past Saturday, falling 75-67.
Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville didn't have too much trouble with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs at home this past Saturday as they won 75-63.
Charleston Southern is now 8-19 while UNC-Asheville sits at 22-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charleston Southern is 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. UNC-Asheville has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 21st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 18, 2023 - UNC-Asheville 73 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Mar 02, 2022 - Charleston Southern 79 vs. UNC-Asheville 78
- Feb 16, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Charleston Southern 66
- Jan 08, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 82 vs. Charleston Southern 59
- Jan 15, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Jan 14, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 92 vs. Charleston Southern 54
- Feb 15, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 79 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Jan 11, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Feb 27, 2019 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. UNC-Asheville 48
- Feb 09, 2019 - Charleston Southern 85 vs. UNC-Asheville 75
- Mar 01, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Charleston Southern 66
- Feb 18, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Charleston Southern 80
- Jan 15, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Feb 01, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 91 vs. Charleston Southern 73
- Jan 14, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 76 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Feb 03, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 63 vs. Charleston Southern 55
- Jan 09, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 83 vs. Charleston Southern 73