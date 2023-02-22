Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-19; UNC-Asheville 22-7

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are 3-14 against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Buccaneers and UNC-Asheville will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville will be strutting in after a victory while Charleston Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.

Charleston Southern came up short against the Winthrop Eagles this past Saturday, falling 75-67.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UNC-Asheville and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UNC-Asheville wrapped it up with a 75-63 win at home.

Charleston Southern have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

Charleston Southern is now 8-19 while UNC-Asheville sits at 22-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Charleston Southern is 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. UNC-Asheville has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 22nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 10-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Charleston Southern.