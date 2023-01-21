Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 9-9; UNC-Asheville 14-6

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are 6-2 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UNC-Asheville and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spartans winning the first 76-73 on the road and UNC-Asheville taking the second 83-56.

UNC-Asheville netted a 73-63 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Presbyterian Blue Hose by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60.

The Bulldogs are now 14-6 while South Carolina Upstate sits at 9-9. UNC-Asheville is 8-5 after wins this year, South Carolina Upstate 3-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won six out of their last eight games against South Carolina Upstate.