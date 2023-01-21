Who's Playing
South Carolina Upstate @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 9-9; UNC-Asheville 14-6
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are 6-2 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. UNC-Asheville and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spartans winning the first 76-73 on the road and UNC-Asheville taking the second 83-56.
UNC-Asheville netted a 73-63 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Presbyterian Blue Hose by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60.
The Bulldogs are now 14-6 while South Carolina Upstate sits at 9-9. UNC-Asheville is 8-5 after wins this year, South Carolina Upstate 3-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won six out of their last eight games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Feb 12, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 83 vs. South Carolina Upstate 56
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 76 vs. UNC-Asheville 73
- Feb 06, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 84 vs. South Carolina Upstate 71
- Jan 25, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 80 vs. UNC-Asheville 63
- Feb 13, 2019 - UNC-Asheville 57 vs. South Carolina Upstate 53
- Jan 30, 2019 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. South Carolina Upstate 62
- Nov 29, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 82 vs. South Carolina Upstate 70
- Nov 17, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 73 vs. South Carolina Upstate 57