Who's Playing
UT Martin @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: UT Martin 4-4; UNC-Asheville 4-3
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks will take on the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. UT Martin will be strutting in after a win while UNC-Asheville will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was a close one, but on Monday the Skyhawks sidestepped the McNeese State Cowboys for an 86-83 victory.
Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville lost to the North Carolina Central Eagles on the road by a decisive 79-66 margin.
UT Martin didn't have too much trouble with UNC-Asheville at home when the two teams previously met in December of last year as they won 79-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT Martin since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UT Martin have won two out of their last four games against UNC-Asheville.
- Dec 14, 2021 - UT Martin 79 vs. UNC-Asheville 68
- Dec 14, 2019 - UNC-Asheville 91 vs. UT Martin 72
- Dec 01, 2018 - UT Martin 87 vs. UNC-Asheville 70
- Mar 16, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 0 vs. UT Martin 0