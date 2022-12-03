Who's Playing

UT Martin @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: UT Martin 4-4; UNC-Asheville 4-3

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will take on the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. UT Martin will be strutting in after a win while UNC-Asheville will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Monday the Skyhawks sidestepped the McNeese State Cowboys for an 86-83 victory.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville lost to the North Carolina Central Eagles on the road by a decisive 79-66 margin.

UT Martin didn't have too much trouble with UNC-Asheville at home when the two teams previously met in December of last year as they won 79-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT Martin since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UT Martin have won two out of their last four games against UNC-Asheville.