Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Western Carolina 4-2; UNC-Asheville 3-2

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 2 p.m. ET. Western Carolina will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNC-Asheville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 74-68 to the Georgia State Panthers.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday the Catamounts sidestepped the Lindenwood Lions for a 90-88 victory.

UNC-Asheville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

UNC-Asheville and Western Carolina tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but the Bulldogs got the win in their second match 73-72. Western Carolina is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Carolina have won four out of their last seven games against UNC-Asheville.