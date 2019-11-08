How to watch UNC-Wilm. vs. N. Carolina: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UNC-Wilm. (home) vs. No. 9 N. Carolina (away)

Last Season Records: UNC-Wilm. 10-23; N. Carolina 27-6

UNC-Wilm.'s homestand continues on Friday as they prepare to take on North Carolina. UNC-Wilm. finished 10-23 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against JW (NC) at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. North Carolina finished 27-6 last season and will be coming in after their first-season game against Notre Dame at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dean E. Smith Center.

Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks were ninth best in points allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 80.9 on average. But the Tar Heels ranked third in the league in points per game, closing the season with 85.8 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

N. Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.