Who's Playing

Hampton @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Hampton 3-10; UNC-Wilmington 11-3

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UNC-Wilmington and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks will be strutting in after a win while Hampton will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Wednesday, UNC-Wilmington wrapped up 2022 with a 68-55 victory over the Monmouth Hawks. Forward Trazarien White (16 points) was the top scorer for UNC-Wilmington.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Hampton on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 89-61 defeat to the College of Charleston Cougars. One thing holding the Pirates back was the mediocre play of guard Russell Dean, who did not have his best game: he finished with 15 points on 6-for-20 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

The Seahawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UNC-Wilmington is now 11-3 while Hampton sits at 3-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNC-Wilmington enters the contest with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Hampton is 32nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Pirates.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 16-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.