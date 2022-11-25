Who's Playing

Missouri State @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: Missouri State 2-1; UNC-Wilmington 2-3

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will take on the Missouri State Bears at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. Both teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

The Seahawks can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 94-47 victory over the Mount Olive Trojans.

Meanwhile, MSU took their contest against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders this past Saturday by a conclusive 75-51 score. The oddsmakers were on MSU's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Their wins bumped UNC-Wilmington to 2-3 and MSU to 2-1. Both UNC-Wilmington and the Bears have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.