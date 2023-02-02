Who's Playing
North Carolina A&T @ UNC-Wilmington
Current Records: North Carolina A&T 11-13; UNC-Wilmington 17-6
What to Know
The North Carolina A&T Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Aggies and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNC-Wilmington should still be riding high after a victory, while North Carolina A&T will be looking to get back in the win column.
North Carolina A&T received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 79-64 to the Monmouth Hawks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: North Carolina A&T was far and away the favorite. Guard Kam Woods just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 40 minutes but putting up just six points on 1-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week UNC-Wilmington sidestepped Monmouth for a 52-49 win.
The Aggies are now 11-13 while the Seahawks sit at 17-6. UNC-Wilmington is 13-3 after wins this season, and North Carolina A&T is 5-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Wilmington won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 07, 2023 - UNC-Wilmington 66 vs. North Carolina A&T 61