Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 11-13; UNC-Wilmington 17-6

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Aggies and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNC-Wilmington should still be riding high after a victory, while North Carolina A&T will be looking to get back in the win column.

North Carolina A&T received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 79-64 to the Monmouth Hawks. If the result catches you off guard, it should: North Carolina A&T was far and away the favorite. Guard Kam Woods just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 40 minutes but putting up just six points on 1-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week UNC-Wilmington sidestepped Monmouth for a 52-49 win.

The Aggies are now 11-13 while the Seahawks sit at 17-6. UNC-Wilmington is 13-3 after wins this season, and North Carolina A&T is 5-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Wilmington won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.