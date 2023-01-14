Who's Playing

William & Mary @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: William & Mary 7-10; UNC-Wilmington 14-4

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks won both of their matches against the William & Mary Tribe last season (92-70 and 80-73) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. UNC-Wilmington and William & Mary will face off in a Colonial battle at 5 p.m. ET at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. The Tribe should still be riding high after a victory, while UNC-Wilmington will be looking to get back in the win column.

UNC-Wilmington entered their contest against the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. UNC-Wilmington fell in a 71-69 heartbreaker. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jamarii Thomas (16), forward Trazarien White (16), forward Amari Kelly (13), and guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes (12).

Meanwhile, William & Mary strolled past the Hampton Pirates with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 81-65.

The Seahawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Tribe have struggled against the spread on the road.

UNC-Wilmington's defeat took them down to 14-4 while William & Mary's win pulled them up to 7-10. A win for UNC-Wilmington would reverse both their bad luck and William & Mary's good luck. We'll see if UNC-Wilmington manages to pull off that tough task or if William & Mary keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UNC-Wilmington and William & Mary both have seven wins in their last 14 games.