Who's Playing
William & Mary @ UNC-Wilmington
Current Records: William & Mary 7-10; UNC-Wilmington 14-4
What to Know
The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks won both of their matches against the William & Mary Tribe last season (92-70 and 80-73) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Seahawks and William & Mary will face off in a Colonial battle at 5 p.m. ET at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. William & Mary will be strutting in after a win while UNC-Wilmington will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UNC-Wilmington entered their game against the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for UNC-Wilmington as they fell 71-69 to College of Charleston. Four players on UNC-Wilmington scored in the double digits: guard Jamarii Thomas (16), forward Trazarien White (16), forward Amari Kelly (13), and guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes (12).
Meanwhile, William & Mary didn't have too much trouble with the Hampton Pirates at home on Wednesday as they won 81-65.
UNC-Wilmington's loss took them down to 14-4 while William & Mary's victory pulled them up to 7-10. A win for UNC-Wilmington would reverse both their bad luck and William & Mary's good luck. We'll see if UNC-Wilmington manages to pull off that tough task or if the Tribe keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
UNC-Wilmington and William & Mary both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 14, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 80 vs. William & Mary 73
- Feb 05, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 92 vs. William & Mary 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - William & Mary 73 vs. UNC-Wilmington 60
- Feb 08, 2020 - UNC-Wilmington 70 vs. William & Mary 64
- Jan 09, 2020 - William & Mary 79 vs. UNC-Wilmington 63
- Feb 23, 2019 - William & Mary 71 vs. UNC-Wilmington 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - UNC-Wilmington 93 vs. William & Mary 88
- Feb 22, 2018 - William & Mary 96 vs. UNC-Wilmington 83
- Jan 27, 2018 - William & Mary 84 vs. UNC-Wilmington 81
- Mar 05, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 105 vs. William & Mary 94
- Jan 28, 2017 - William & Mary 96 vs. UNC-Wilmington 78
- Jan 12, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 101 vs. William & Mary 77
- Feb 18, 2016 - William & Mary 87 vs. UNC-Wilmington 69
- Jan 16, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 97 vs. William & Mary 94