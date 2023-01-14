Who's Playing

William & Mary @ UNC-Wilmington

Current Records: William & Mary 7-10; UNC-Wilmington 14-4

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks won both of their matches against the William & Mary Tribe last season (92-70 and 80-73) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Seahawks and William & Mary will face off in a Colonial battle at 5 p.m. ET at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. William & Mary will be strutting in after a win while UNC-Wilmington will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNC-Wilmington entered their game against the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for UNC-Wilmington as they fell 71-69 to College of Charleston. Four players on UNC-Wilmington scored in the double digits: guard Jamarii Thomas (16), forward Trazarien White (16), forward Amari Kelly (13), and guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes (12).

Meanwhile, William & Mary didn't have too much trouble with the Hampton Pirates at home on Wednesday as they won 81-65.

UNC-Wilmington's loss took them down to 14-4 while William & Mary's victory pulled them up to 7-10. A win for UNC-Wilmington would reverse both their bad luck and William & Mary's good luck. We'll see if UNC-Wilmington manages to pull off that tough task or if the Tribe keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

UNC-Wilmington and William & Mary both have seven wins in their last 14 games.