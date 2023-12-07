Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 3-3, UNCG 6-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will head out on the road to face off against the UNCG Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium. Eastern Kentucky might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Kentucky found out the hard way. They took a 79-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hilltoppers. Eastern Kentucky has not had much luck with Western Kentucky recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, UNCG had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Friday. They put a hurting on the Pacers at home to the tune of 88-56. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for UNCG's 58-point performance the match before.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Eastern Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.5 points per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.9 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Eastern Kentucky didn't have too much breathing room in their game against UNCG when the teams last played back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.