Who's Playing
Elon Phoenix @ UNCG Spartans
Current Records: Elon 5-4, UNCG 7-1
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
The Elon Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against the UNCG Spartans at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum. Elon is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Elon found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 82-72 to the Highlanders.
Meanwhile, UNCG entered their tilt with Eastern Kentucky with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Spartans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Colonels on Thursday and snuck past 87-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
The Phoenix's win bumped their season record to 5-4 while the Highlanders' loss dropped theirs to 6-4.
Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Elon has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've drained 47.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.
Elon came up short against UNCG in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 65-61. Can Elon avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
UNCG has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Elon.
- Dec 03, 2022 - UNCG 65 vs. Elon 61
- Nov 30, 2021 - UNCG 74 vs. Elon 61
- Dec 19, 2020 - UNCG 71 vs. Elon 64
- Dec 07, 2018 - UNCG 75 vs. Elon 74
- Dec 07, 2017 - UNCG 75 vs. Elon 44
- Dec 19, 2015 - Elon 79 vs. UNCG 69