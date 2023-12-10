Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Elon 5-4, UNCG 7-1

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against the UNCG Spartans at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum. Elon is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Elon found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 82-72 to the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, UNCG entered their tilt with Eastern Kentucky with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Spartans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Colonels on Thursday and snuck past 87-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Phoenix's win bumped their season record to 5-4 while the Highlanders' loss dropped theirs to 6-4.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Elon has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've drained 47.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Elon came up short against UNCG in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 65-61. Can Elon avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Elon.