Who's Playing
ETSU Buccaneers @ UNCG Spartans
Current Records: ETSU 12-9, UNCG 13-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
UNCG and ETSU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium. The Spartans are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
UNCG is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 60-57 win over VMI on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Spartans have posted against the Keydets since February 22, 2020.
Meanwhile, ETSU couldn't handle Chattanooga on Saturday and fell 71-63.
Even though they lost, ETSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.
UNCG is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for ETSU, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-9.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNCG has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
UNCG came up short against ETSU when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 73-62. Will UNCG have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
UNCG is a slight 1.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 137 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UNCG and ETSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 09, 2024 - ETSU 73 vs. UNCG 62
- Mar 02, 2024 - ETSU 66 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 06, 2024 - UNCG 70 vs. ETSU 54
- Feb 25, 2023 - ETSU 63 vs. UNCG 62
- Feb 07, 2023 - UNCG 91 vs. ETSU 65
- Feb 27, 2022 - ETSU 73 vs. UNCG 69
- Jan 26, 2022 - UNCG 80 vs. ETSU 76
- Mar 07, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. ETSU 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - UNCG 85 vs. ETSU 74
- Jan 02, 2021 - ETSU 71 vs. UNCG 61