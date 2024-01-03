Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Furman 6-6, UNCG 9-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCG and Furman are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum. The timing is sure in UNCG's favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Furman has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

After soaring to 135 points the game before, UNCG faltered in their matchup on Friday. There's no need to mince words: the Spartans lost to the Longhorns, and the Spartans lost bad. The score wound up at 72-37. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UNCG has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UNCG struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Furman came into the contest on Saturday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 79-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trojans. Furman found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% worse than the opposition.

The Spartans have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-4 record this season. As for the Paladins, their loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNCG have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNCG came up short against Furman when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 69-57. Can UNCG avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNCG is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

UNCG and Furman both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.