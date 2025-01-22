Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Mercer 9-10, UNCG 12-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: First Horizon Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

First Horizon Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the UNCG Spartans and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at First Horizon Coliseum. The Spartans will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Saturday, UNCG blew past Western Carolina, posting an 83-55 win. The over/under was set at 138.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

UNCG's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kenyon Giles led the charge by going 6 for 11 en route to 15 points. Ronald Polite III was another key player, posting 11 points in addition to six assists.

Meanwhile, Mercer's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 69-49 walloping at the hands of Wofford. The game marked the Bears' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Mercer struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.7 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've fallen to only 10.6 per game.

UNCG has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for Mercer, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: UNCG has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNCG came up short against Mercer in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 86-72. Will UNCG have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UNCG has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.