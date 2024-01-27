Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Mercer 8-12, UNCG 15-5





UNCG is 8-2 against Mercer since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. The timing is sure in UNCG's favor as the squad sits on 12 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Mercer has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UNCG ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They skirted past the Catamounts 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Bears had to settle for a 68-66 defeat against the Bulldogs on Wednesday. The over/under was set at 134.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Spartans have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season. As for the Bears, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-12 record this season.

Looking forward, UNCG is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points.

Everything went UNCG's way against Mercer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as UNCG made off with a 69-49 win. With UNCG ahead 41-21 at the half, the game was all but over already.



UNCG is a big 11.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135 points.



UNCG has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.