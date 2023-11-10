Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 0-1, UNCG 0-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 10th at Greensboro Coliseum.

Keep your eye on defensive rebounds in this one, as these two were some of the most dominant teams in that area last year. UNCG were ranked 45th in the nation in defensive rebounds last season, having averaged 26.6 per game. North Carolina A&T did well in that department too, as they were ranked 72nd with an average of 26.3 per game.

Looking back to last season, UNCG finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, North Carolina A&T sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-18.

UNCG ended up a good deal behind North Carolina A&T in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, losing 73-56. Will UNCG have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

UNCG has won 5 out of their last 7 games against North Carolina A&T.