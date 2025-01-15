Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: The Citadel 5-10, UNCG 10-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: First Horizon Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

First Horizon Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bulldogs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at First Horizon Coliseum. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, things could have been worse for The Citadel, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 70-52 loss to ETSU. The match marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, The Citadel struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've fallen to only 9.6 per game.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, UNCG's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 76-69 to Samford. The Spartans haven't had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

The Citadel's loss dropped their record down to 5-10. As for UNCG, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Citadel has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Citadel lost to UNCG on the road by a decisive 76-61 margin in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can The Citadel avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNCG is a big 17-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

UNCG has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.