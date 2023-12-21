Who's Playing

VA-Lynchburg Dragons @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: VA-Lynchburg 0-6, UNCG 8-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium -- Greensboro, North Carolina

What to Know

UNCG has been on the road for two straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the VA-Lynchburg Dragons at 3:00 p.m. ET at Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Tuesday, the Spartans came up short against the Panthers and fell 74-63. UNCG has struggled against High Point recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, VA-Lynchburg's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their ninth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against the Tribe, falling 99-50. VA-Lynchburg was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, VA-Lynchburg struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as William & Mary posted 24 assists.

The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 8-3. As for the Dragons, their loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-6.