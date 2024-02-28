Who's Playing
VMI Keydets @ UNCG Spartans
Current Records: VMI 4-25, UNCG 20-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UNCG. They and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
UNCG unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 86-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears.
Meanwhile, VMI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their tenth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Catamounts at home and fell 84-51. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost five in a row.
The Spartans' loss ended a six-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-9. As for the Keydets, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 15 of their last 16 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-25 record this season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: UNCG have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for VMI, though, as they've only made 30.5% of their threes this season. Given UNCG's sizable advantage in that area, the Keydets will need to find a way to close that gap.
UNCG was able to grind out a solid win over the Keydets in their previous matchup back in January, winning 85-79. Will UNCG repeat their success, or do the Keydets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UNCG is a big 22-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 150.5 points.
Series History
UNCG has won 8 out of their last 10 games against VMI.
- Jan 31, 2024 - UNCG 85 vs. VMI 79
- Jan 25, 2023 - UNCG 62 vs. VMI 50
- Jan 11, 2023 - UNCG 72 vs. VMI 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - VMI 76 vs. UNCG 65
- Jan 08, 2022 - UNCG 72 vs. VMI 56
- Feb 17, 2021 - VMI 88 vs. UNCG 77
- Jan 30, 2021 - UNCG 76 vs. VMI 59
- Feb 22, 2020 - UNCG 71 vs. VMI 68
- Nov 24, 2019 - UNCG 74 vs. VMI 63
- Jan 31, 2019 - UNCG 93 vs. VMI 66