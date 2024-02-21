Who's Playing

Current Records: Western Carolina 19-8, UNCG 19-8

UNCG is on a three-game streak of home losses, the Catamounts a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The pair will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Spartans were able to grind out a solid win over the Terriers, taking the game 58-47.

Meanwhile, the Catamounts earned a 70-65 victory over the Buccaneers on Saturday. The win was just what Western Carolina needed coming off of a 88-62 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Spartans' win bumped their record up to 19-8. As for the Catamounts, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCG hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNCG came out on top in a nail-biter against the Catamounts when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 85-82. Will UNCG repeat their success, or do the Catamounts have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCG has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.