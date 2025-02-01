Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Wofford 11-11, UNCG 14-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: First Horizon Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

First Horizon Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the UNCG Spartans and the Wofford Terriers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Horizon Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Spartans will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, UNCG beat ETSU 70-65. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Spartans.

Kenyon Giles and Donovan Atwell were among the main playmakers for UNCG as the former went 10 for 18 en route to 23 points and the latter earned 16 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wofford last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-67 to VMI. The Terriers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kyler Filewich, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Dillon Bailey was another key player, posting 15 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals.

Even though they lost, Wofford was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VMI only posted nine.

UNCG is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for Wofford, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNCG has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UNCG skirted past Wofford 68-66 when the teams last played back in January. Does UNCG have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wofford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UNCG is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

UNCG has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.