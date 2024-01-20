Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Wofford 11-7, UNCG 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Wofford and UNCG are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. Wofford has insisted on making their lastfive contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 4-1 during that stretch of close contests.

On Wednesday, the Terriers had just enough and edged the Buccaneers out 75-73. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Spartans earned a 73-67 victory over the Bulldogs on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNCG.

The Terriers' win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Spartans, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wofford barely slipped by UNCG in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 67-66. Will Wofford repeat their success, or does UNCG have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCG and Wofford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.