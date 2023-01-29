Who's Playing

Furman @ UNCG

Current Records: Furman 16-6; UNCG 14-8

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans will play host again and welcome the Furman Paladins to Greensboro Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. UNCG is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Spartans didn't have too much trouble with the VMI Keydets at home on Wednesday as they won 62-50.

Meanwhile, the Samford Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Furman proved too difficult a challenge. Furman took their game against Samford 91-84.

UNCG is now 14-8 while the Paladins sit at 16-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spartans have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.60%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. But Furman ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Series History

UNCG have won ten out of their last 17 games against Furman.