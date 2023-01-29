Who's Playing
Furman @ UNCG
Current Records: Furman 16-6; UNCG 14-8
What to Know
The UNCG Spartans will play host again and welcome the Furman Paladins to Greensboro Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. UNCG is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Spartans didn't have too much trouble with the VMI Keydets at home on Wednesday as they won 62-50.
Meanwhile, the Samford Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Furman proved too difficult a challenge. Furman took their game against Samford 91-84.
UNCG is now 14-8 while the Paladins sit at 16-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Spartans have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.60%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. But Furman ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
Series History
UNCG have won ten out of their last 17 games against Furman.
- Jan 14, 2023 - UNCG 88 vs. Furman 80
- Feb 05, 2022 - UNCG 58 vs. Furman 56
- Jan 05, 2022 - Furman 58 vs. UNCG 54
- Feb 10, 2021 - UNCG 64 vs. Furman 58
- Feb 08, 2021 - Furman 68 vs. UNCG 49
- Feb 26, 2020 - Furman 81 vs. UNCG 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - UNCG 86 vs. Furman 73
- Mar 10, 2019 - UNCG 66 vs. Furman 62
- Feb 14, 2019 - Furman 67 vs. UNCG 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - UNCG 89 vs. Furman 79
- Feb 07, 2018 - UNCG 80 vs. Furman 67
- Jan 24, 2018 - UNCG 71 vs. Furman 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - UNCG 73 vs. Furman 52
- Jan 28, 2017 - Furman 73 vs. UNCG 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Furman 80 vs. UNCG 64
- Feb 08, 2016 - Furman 79 vs. UNCG 72
- Jan 05, 2016 - UNCG 67 vs. Furman 66