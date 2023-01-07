Who's Playing

Samford @ UNCG

Current Records: Samford 9-7; UNCG 9-7

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans lost both of their matches to the Samford Bulldogs last season on scores of 49-55 and 64-66, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Spartans and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

UNCG strolled past the Chattanooga Mocs with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 73-61.

Meanwhile, the VMI Keydets typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford walked away with an 87-78 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 9-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Spartans and the Bulldogs clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Samford.