Who's Playing

The Citadel @ UNCG

Current Records: The Citadel 7-11; UNCG 11-8

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs are 1-16 against the UNCG Spartans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Bulldogs and UNCG will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with The Citadel winning the first 74-69 at home and the Spartans taking the second 86-66.

This past Saturday, The Citadel narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Western Carolina Catamounts 65-61.

Meanwhile, UNCG was able to grind out a solid victory over the Furman Paladins this past Saturday, winning 88-80.

Their wins bumped The Citadel to 7-11 and UNCG to 11-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and UNCG clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won 16 out of their last 17 games against The Citadel.

