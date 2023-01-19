Who's Playing
The Citadel @ UNCG
Current Records: The Citadel 7-11; UNCG 11-8
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs are 1-16 against the UNCG Spartans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Bulldogs and UNCG will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Greensboro Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with The Citadel winning the first 74-69 at home and the Spartans taking the second 86-66.
This past Saturday, The Citadel narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Western Carolina Catamounts 65-61.
Meanwhile, UNCG was able to grind out a solid victory over the Furman Paladins this past Saturday, winning 88-80.
Their wins bumped The Citadel to 7-11 and UNCG to 11-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and UNCG clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
Series History
UNCG have won 16 out of their last 17 games against The Citadel.
