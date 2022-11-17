Who's Playing

Towson @ UNCG

Current Records: Towson 3-0; UNCG 1-1

What to Know

The Towson Tigers are on the road again on Thursday and play against the UNCG Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Greensboro Coliseum. The Tigers will be hoping to build upon the 74-64 win they picked up against UNCG when they previously played in December of last year.

Towson didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Pennsylvania Quakers on Sunday, but they still walked away with an 80-74 victory.

Meanwhile, the Spartans ended up a good deal behind the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes when they played this past Friday, losing 79-65. Four players on UNCG scored in the double digits: Mikeal Brown-Jones (13), Keondre Kennedy (12), Bas Leyte (12), and Dante Treacy (11).

Towson's win lifted them to 3-0 while UNCG's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Towson can repeat their recent success or if UNCG bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.