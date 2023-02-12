Who's Playing

Wofford @ UNCG

Current Records: Wofford 13-13; UNCG 17-9

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern clash at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Wofford will be looking to right the ship.

The Spartans were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 91-65 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Wofford as they fell 95-91 to the Western Carolina Catamounts on Wednesday.

UNCG's win brought them up to 17-9 while Wofford's loss pulled them down to 13-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Terriers have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won ten out of their last 18 games against Wofford.