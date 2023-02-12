Who's Playing
Wofford @ UNCG
Current Records: Wofford 13-13; UNCG 17-9
What to Know
The UNCG Spartans and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern clash at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Greensboro Coliseum. UNCG should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Wofford will be looking to right the ship.
The Spartans were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 91-65 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Wofford as they fell 95-91 to the Western Carolina Catamounts on Wednesday.
UNCG's win brought them up to 17-9 while Wofford's loss pulled them down to 13-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Terriers have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 45th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNCG have won ten out of their last 18 games against Wofford.
- Dec 31, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Wofford 64
- Jan 29, 2022 - Wofford 85 vs. UNCG 66
- Jan 10, 2022 - UNCG 58 vs. Wofford 54
- Jan 09, 2021 - Wofford 48 vs. UNCG 45
- Jan 06, 2021 - UNCG 84 vs. Wofford 75
- Feb 19, 2020 - UNCG 83 vs. Wofford 79
- Jan 04, 2020 - Wofford 98 vs. UNCG 92
- Mar 11, 2019 - Wofford 70 vs. UNCG 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Wofford 80 vs. UNCG 50
- Jan 10, 2019 - Wofford 72 vs. UNCG 43
- Mar 04, 2018 - UNCG 56 vs. Wofford 55
- Feb 20, 2018 - UNCG 76 vs. Wofford 66
- Dec 30, 2017 - UNCG 71 vs. Wofford 67
- Mar 05, 2017 - UNCG 77 vs. Wofford 73
- Feb 15, 2017 - UNCG 74 vs. Wofford 55
- Jan 25, 2017 - Wofford 93 vs. UNCG 74
- Feb 15, 2016 - UNCG 65 vs. Wofford 61
- Jan 02, 2016 - Wofford 87 vs. UNCG 76