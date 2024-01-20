Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Charleston 13-5, UNCW 12-5

What to Know

UNCW and Charleston are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNCW has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Last Thursday, the Seahawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Phoenix, taking the game 82-70.

Trazarien White was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. KJ Jenkins was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of nine wins, Charleston's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell to the Tigers 82-78. The matchup was a 38-38 toss-up at halftime, but Charleston was outscored by Towson in the second.

Kobe Rodgers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 24 points. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Seahawks' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-5. As for the Cougars, their defeat ended a 12-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, UNCW is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

UNCW is a 3-point favorite against Charleston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

UNCW and Charleston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.