Colgate Raiders @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Colgate 1-4, UNCW 3-1

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

After two games on the road, UNCW is heading back home. They will welcome the Colgate Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 97.5 points per game this season.

UNCW is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Kansas just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. The game between them and the Jayhawks wasn't particularly close, with UNCW falling 84-66. The loss was the Seahawks' first of the season.

Khamari McGriff put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 8 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against SC Upstate last Friday.

UNCW struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Kansas racked up 20.

Meanwhile, Colgate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 78-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Harvard.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Blake Forrest, who had nine points along with five assists and five rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against North Carolina State on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Having lost for the first time this season, UNCW fell to 3-1. As for Colgate, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.