Who's Playing
Drexel Dragons @ UNCW Seahawks
Current Records: Drexel 15-8, UNCW 16-6
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the UNCW Seahawks and the Drexel Dragons are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Trask Coliseum. UNCW will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
UNCW posted their closest win since November 20, 2023 on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-74 win over the Fighting Camels. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as UNCW did.
UNCW can attribute much of their success to Donovan Newby, who scored 22 points.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Drexel last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-62 to the Hawks.
Drexel's loss came about despite a quality game from Garfield Turner, who scored eight points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Turner continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.
The Seahawks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season. As for the Dragons, their loss dropped their record down to 15-8.
As for their game on Thursday, UNCW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep UNCW's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs the Dragons over their last nine matchups.
UNCW lost to the Dragons at home by a decisive 78-63 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will UNCW have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
UNCW is a 3.5-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 137.5 points.
Series History
UNCW has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Drexel.
- Jan 04, 2024 - Drexel 78 vs. UNCW 63
- Mar 05, 2023 - UNCW 73 vs. Drexel 68
- Feb 16, 2023 - UNCW 72 vs. Drexel 71
- Feb 24, 2022 - UNCW 69 vs. Drexel 63
- Jan 31, 2022 - UNCW 70 vs. Drexel 63
- Mar 07, 2020 - Drexel 66 vs. UNCW 55
- Feb 27, 2020 - UNCW 76 vs. Drexel 65
- Dec 30, 2019 - Drexel 71 vs. UNCW 66
- Feb 07, 2019 - Drexel 69 vs. UNCW 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - UNCW 97 vs. Drexel 83