Elon Phoenix @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Elon 11-15, UNCW 19-6

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Elon Phoenix and the UNCW Seahawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Trask Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Elon has not done well against the Fightin' Blue Hens recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Phoenix came out on top against the Fightin' Blue Hens by a score of 73-67. The win was just what Elon needed coming off of a 80-55 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, UNCW waltzed into their game on Thursday with four straight wins but they left with five. They were the clear victor by a 73-54 margin over the Aggies. The score was close at the half, but UNCW pulled away in the second half with 39 points.

The Phoenix's victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-15. As for the Seahawks, their victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-6.

Elon came up short against the Seahawks in their previous matchup back in January, falling 82-70. Can Elon avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

UNCW has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Elon.