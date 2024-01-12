Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for UNCW after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against Monmouth. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

If UNCW keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-5 in no time. On the other hand, Monmouth will have to make due with a 9-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: Monmouth 9-6, UNCW 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Monmouth has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Monmouth Hawks and the UNCW Seahawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNCW took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Monmouth, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19% better than the opposition, a fact Monmouth proved on Monday. They blew past the Huskies 81-62. The oddsmakers were on Monmouth's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Xander Rice was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 29 points. Jack Collins was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNCW's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 67-64. UNCW has struggled against Towson recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Hawks pushed their record up to 9-6 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for the Seahawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-5.

Monmouth is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Monmouth couldn't quite finish off UNCW when the teams last played back in January of 2023 and fell 52-49. Can Monmouth avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNCW is a big 8.5-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

UNCW has won both of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last 2 years.