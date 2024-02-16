Halftime Report

The last time UNCW and the Aggies met, the game was decided by 24 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 34-33, UNCW has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

UNCW entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will North Carolina A&T step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 7-18, UNCW 18-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UNCW Seahawks and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Trask Coliseum. The timing is sure in UNCW's favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home while the Aggies have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact UNCW proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Pirates 95-65 on the road. With UNCW ahead 46-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Aggies lost to the Pride on Saturday, and the Aggies lost bad. The score wound up at 81-49. North Carolina A&T was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 34-15.

The Seahawks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-6 record this season. As for the Aggies, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-18 record this season.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNCW haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 8.5 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went UNCW's way against the Aggies in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the Seahawks made off with a 87-63 win. Does UNCW have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Aggies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UNCW has won both of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last year.