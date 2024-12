Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UNCW and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UNC-Ash. 44-30.

If UNCW keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-3 in no time. On the other hand, UNC-Ash. will have to make due with an 8-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ UNCW Seahawks

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 8-4, UNCW 8-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

UNC-Ash. has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the UNCW Seahawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Trask Coliseum. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.8 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, UNC-Ash. took their match with ease, bagging a 114-60 victory over VA-Lynchburg. With the Bulldogs ahead 60-34 at the half, the game was all but over already.

UNC-Ash. was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VA-Lynchburg only posted two.

Meanwhile, UNCW earned a 79-66 win over FGCU on Wednesday.

UNCW got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Newby out in front who went 7 for 13 en route to 21 points. Newby had some trouble finding his footing against Howard on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Noah Ross, who went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds and five assists.

UNC-Ash.'s win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-4. As for UNCW, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.8 points per game. However, it's not like UNCW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNC-Ash. is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep UNC-Ash.'s opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-2 record against the spread vs UNCW over their last two matchups.

Odds

UNCW is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150 points.

Series History

UNCW has won both of the games they've played against UNC-Ash. in the last 4 years.