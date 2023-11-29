Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Akron 4-2, UNLV 2-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $9.99

What to Know

After three games on the road, UNLV is heading back home. They will take on the Akron Zips at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact UNLV found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a hard 82-65 fall against the Spiders.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jackie Johnson III, who scored 17 points. Less helpful for UNLV was Luis Rodriguez's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Zips as they lost 79-59 to the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Akron has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped the Rebels to 2-3 and the Spiders to 3-2.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Akron against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNLV have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UNLV is a 3.5-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for UNLV

Keylan Boone: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Shane Nowell: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Injury Report for Akron