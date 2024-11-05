Halftime Report

A win for UNLV would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 46-41 lead against Alabama State.

If UNLV keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Alabama State will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Alabama State 0-0, UNLV 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the UNLV Rebels. Tip off is scheduled at 11:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Thomas & Mack Center.

Looking back to last season, Alabama State finished on the wrong side of .500 (13-18), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, UNLV assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 19-11.

Alabama State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-13-1 record against the spread.

Odds

UNLV is a big 12.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

