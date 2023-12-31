Who's Playing

Carroll (MT) Fighting Saints @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Carroll (MT) 0-1, UNLV 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels will be playing at home against the Carroll (MT) Fighting Saints at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Thomas & Mack Center. Carroll (MT) took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UNLV, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, the stars were shining brightly for the Rebels in a 74-56 win over the Pride. That looming 74-56 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for UNLV yet this season.

UNLV's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Luis Rodriguez, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Keylan Boone, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

Carroll (MT) kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. They took a 81-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolverines. Carroll (MT) found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Rebels' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-5. As for the Fighting Saints, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.