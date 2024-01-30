Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Fresno State 9-11, UNLV 10-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

Fresno State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Fresno State Bulldogs and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs earned a 84-70 win over the Falcons.

Fresno State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Enoch Boakye out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Boakye has scored all season. Isaiah Hill was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.1% better than the opposition, a fact UNLV proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-65 win over the Spartans. The victory was just what UNLV needed coming off of a 90-58 defeat in their prior game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UNLV to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 16 points along with six assists. Another player making a difference was Keylan Boone, who scored 18 points.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 9-11. As for the Rebels, they now have a winning record of 10-9.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Fresno State just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fresno State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Fresno State is playing as the underdog, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UNLV is a big 8-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rebels slightly, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.