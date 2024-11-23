Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: N. Mex. State 3-1, UNLV 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Mex. State Aggies are taking a road trip to face off against the UNLV Rebels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

N. Mex. State managed to keep up with Dayton until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. N. Mex. State found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 74-53 punch to the gut against Dayton. The loss was the Aggies' first of the season.

Despite the loss, N. Mex. State had strong showings from Robert Carpenter, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds, and Peter Filipovity, who earned 15 points plus seven rebounds. What's more, Carpenter also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, UNLV won against Neb.-Omaha on Thursday with 80 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Wednesday. Everything went UNLV's way against Pepperdine as UNLV made off with an 80-59 victory. That 21 point margin sets a new team best for the Rebels this season.

Dedan Thomas Jr. was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 13 points along with six assists and two steals. Jeremiah Cherry was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds.

Having lost for the first time this season, N. Mex. State fell to 3-1. As for UNLV, the win made it two in a row for them and also bumps their season record up to 3-1.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Mex. State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've made 39.1% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.