New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: New Mexico 16-4, UNLV 11-8

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

New Mexico is 1-9 against UNLV since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. The Lobos have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

New Mexico is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 161-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Fresno State. New Mexico steamrolled past Fresno State 95-67 on Monday. The Lobos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season.

New Mexico's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Donovan Dent, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists. That's the most assists Dent has posted since back in November of 2024. The team also got some help courtesy of Mustapha Amzil, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

New Mexico smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Fresno State only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UNLV last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Wyoming by a score of 63-61. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Rebels have suffered since December 16, 2023.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaden Henley, who posted 15 points in addition to two steals. Another player making a difference was Jalen Hill, who had ten points plus five rebounds.

New Mexico pushed their record up to 16-4 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for UNLV, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-8.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: New Mexico has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UNLV, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given New Mexico's sizable advantage in that area, UNLV will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, New Mexico is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

New Mexico is a 3-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

UNLV has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.