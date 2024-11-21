Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UNLV and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Pepperdine 46-17.

UNLV has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Pepperdine 1-2, UNLV 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UNLV. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Pepperdine Waves at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center. The Waves took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rebels, who come in off a win.

Last Thursday, UNLV earned an 80-69 victory over Neb.-Omaha.

UNLV can attribute much of their success to Jalen Hill, who earned 17 points along with eight rebounds and five steals. What's more, Hill also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Dedan Thomas Jr. was another key player, scoring 15 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Pepperdine, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 80-62 loss to UC Irvine on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that the Waves have lost by exactly 18 points.

Pepperdine's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Boubacar Coulibaly, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and five blocks, and Stefan Todorovic, who had 17 points plus two steals.

Pepperdine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as UC Irvine pulled down 15.

UNLV now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Pepperdine, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UNLV just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Pepperdine struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNLV was able to grind out a solid win over Pepperdine in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 82-68. Will UNLV repeat their success, or does Pepperdine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNLV is a big 16.5-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rebels, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.