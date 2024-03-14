Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: San Diego State 22-9, UNLV 19-11

How To Watch

What to Know

UNLV is 2-8 against San Diego State since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The UNLV Rebels and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center in a Mountain West postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UNLV unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 75-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolf Pack.

Despite the defeat, UNLV had strong showings from Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 23 points, and Keylan Boone, who scored 24 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Boone has scored all season.

Meanwhile, San Diego State fought the good fight in their overtime game against Boise State on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Broncos by a score of 79-77. It was the first time this season that San Diego State let down their fans at home.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Darrion Trammell, who scored 11 points along with five assists and two steals. Jaedon LeDee was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with six rebounds.

The Rebels' loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 19-11. As for the Aztecs, their defeat ended a 20-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 22-9.

UNLV didn't have too much breathing room in their game against San Diego State in their previous matchup on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 62-58 win. Does UNLV have another victory up their sleeve, or will San Diego State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

San Diego State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.