Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: San Diego State 22-7, UNLV 18-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

San Diego State is 9-1 against UNLV since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. Despite being away, San Diego State is looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Tuesday, the Aztecs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans, taking the game 72-64. The victory made it back-to-back wins for San Diego State.

San Diego State can attribute much of their success to Jaedon LeDee, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. LeDee hasn't dropped below 20 points for six straight games.

Meanwhile, UNLV entered their tilt with San Jose State with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Rebels strolled past the Spartans with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 68-50.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UNLV to victory, but perhaps none more so than Luis Rodriguez, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. Rodriguez didn't help UNLV's cause all that much against Wyoming on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Kalib Boone was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Aztecs' win was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 22-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.4 points per game. As for the Rebels, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-10 record this season.

San Diego State was able to grind out a solid victory over UNLV in their previous matchup back in January, winning 72-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Diego State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Diego State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.