Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Stetson 1-0, UNLV 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters will head out on the road to face off against the UNLV Rebels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. Stetson might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up ten turnovers on Monday.

Stetson took care of business in their home opener (and then some). They blew past the Eagles, posting a 109-54 victory at home. With Stetson ahead 59-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

UNLV came into the matchup on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell 85-71 to the Jaguars. UNLV found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 30.1% worse than the opposition.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Isaiah Cottrell, who earned 18 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Luis Rodriguez, who earned 15 points.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Rebels' victory pushed their record up to 0-1, while the Hatters' loss dropped theirs down to 1-0.

Stetson is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a stellar 18-7-2 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Stetson considering the team was a sub-par 8-9 as the underdog last season. Hatters fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every contest netted those bettors $1,518.37. On the other hand, UNLV will play as the favorite, and the team was 13-7 as such last season.

Odds

UNLV is a big 10.5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.