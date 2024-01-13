Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Utah State 15-1, UNLV 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Utah State Aggies and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Utah State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 23 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 83-59 margin over the Cowboys. The score was close at the half, but Utah State pulled away in the second half with 48 points.

Utah State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Darius Brown II, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 assists, and Great Osobor, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds. Those 11 assists set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact UNLV proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Lobos by a score of 83-73.

UNLV can attribute much of their success to Kalib Boone, who scored 29 points. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Keylan Boone, who scored 17 points along with five assists.

The Aggies' victory was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 15-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.0 points per game. As for the Rebels, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Utah State and UNLV are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.6 points per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Utah State took their win against UNLV in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 91-66. Does Utah State have another victory up their sleeve, or will UNLV turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.