Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Utah State 16-1, UNLV 9-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

Utah State is 8-2 against UNLV since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center. The Aggies are coming into the contest hot, having won their last six games.

Utah State is headed into the match having just posted their closest win since March 9, 2024 on Saturday. They skirted past Boise State 81-79. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 17:50 mark of the second half, when the Aggies were facing a 48-34 deficit.

Utah State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Deyton Albury, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points. Ian Martinez was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 18 points.

Meanwhile, UNLV found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 84-62 punch to the gut against Colo. State on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that the Rebels have lost by exactly 22 points.

Despite the defeat, UNLV had strong showings from Dedan Thomas Jr., who went 8 for 13 en route to 19 points plus six assists, and Jaden Henley, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points. The dominant performance also gave Henley a new career-high in threes (four).

Utah State's victory bumped their record up to 16-1. As for UNLV, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 9-7.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Utah State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for UNLV, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1. Given Utah State's sizable advantage in that area, UNLV will need to find a way to close that gap.

Utah State barely slipped by UNLV when the teams last played back in January of 2024, winning 87-86. Will Utah State repeat their success, or does UNLV have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah State is a 5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UNLV.