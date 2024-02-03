Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Wyoming 12-9, UNLV 10-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Wyoming Cowboys and the UNLV Rebels are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Wyoming in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% better than the opposition, a fact Wyoming proved on Tuesday. They walked away with an 83-72 win over the Falcons. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Wyoming.

Wyoming's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Brendan Wenzel, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 1 assist. It was the first time this season that Wenzel scored 20 or more points. Akuel Kot was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the Rebels beat the Bulldogs 78-69 on Tuesday.

Keylan Boone and Kalib Boone were among the main playmakers for UNLV as the former dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds and the latter scored 21 points along with five rebounds and three blocks. It was the first time this season that Boone pulled down ten or more rebounds.

The Cowboys' win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 12-9. As for the Rebels, they now have a winning record of 10-9.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Wyoming might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Wyoming came up short against the Rebels when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 69-59. Thankfully for Wyoming, EJ Harkless (who scored 33 points along with eight rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

UNLV is a big 9.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

UNLV has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.