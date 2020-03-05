How to watch UNLV vs. Boise State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch UNLV vs. Boise State basketball game
Who's Playing
Boise State @ UNLV
Regular Season Records: Boise State 19-11; UNLV 17-14
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels and the Boise State Broncos will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is coming into the contest on a league-best five-game winning streak.
The Rebels made easy work of the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday and carried off a 92-69 win. Among those leading the charge for UNLV was forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.
Boise State is out to make up for these teams' matchup last Wednesday. They took a 76-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNLV. Forward Abu Kigab had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just nine points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, UNLV is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
UNLV's victory lifted them to 17-14 while Boise State's defeat dropped them down to 19-11. We'll see if the Rebels can repeat their recent success or if Boise State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Rebels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 141
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boise State have won five out of their last nine games against UNLV.
- Feb 26, 2020 - UNLV 76 vs. Boise State 66
- Jan 08, 2020 - Boise State 73 vs. UNLV 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - UNLV 85 vs. Boise State 81
- Feb 06, 2019 - UNLV 83 vs. Boise State 72
- Feb 03, 2018 - Boise State 93 vs. UNLV 91
- Dec 30, 2017 - Boise State 83 vs. UNLV 74
- Jan 04, 2017 - Boise State 77 vs. UNLV 59
- Feb 23, 2016 - Boise State 81 vs. UNLV 69
- Jan 27, 2016 - UNLV 87 vs. Boise State 77
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the official bracket game of the NCAA® now!
-
Oregon vs. California odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Oregon vs. California matchup 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs Illinois odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Illinois vs. Ohio State matchup 10,000...
-
Michigan vs. Nebraska odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Nebraska matchup 10,000...
-
2020 Mountain West Tournament updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Mountain West Tournament action throughout...
-
Wiseman case under new infractions arm
The NCAA's new independent investigation arm will tackle Wiseman's allgedly rule-breaking recruitment
-
JSU's "Snacks" Lee goes viral, wins POW
The honor added to the rush of social media attention Lee's received since his on-court debut
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish