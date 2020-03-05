How to watch UNLV vs. Boise State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boise State @ UNLV

Regular Season Records: Boise State 19-11; UNLV 17-14

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Boise State Broncos will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV is coming into the contest on a league-best five-game winning streak.

The Rebels made easy work of the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday and carried off a 92-69 win. Among those leading the charge for UNLV was forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Boise State is out to make up for these teams' matchup last Wednesday. They took a 76-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNLV. Forward Abu Kigab had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just nine points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UNLV is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

UNLV's victory lifted them to 17-14 while Boise State's defeat dropped them down to 19-11. We'll see if the Rebels can repeat their recent success or if Boise State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 141

Series History

Boise State have won five out of their last nine games against UNLV.